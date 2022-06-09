Gujarat woman, 24, marries herself. See photos from the ceremony

A woman from Gujarat got married to herself on June 8, in one of the first instances of sologamy in India.

Kshama Bindu, 24, had drawn huge interest last week, when she announced her plans to marry herself as an affirmation of self-love.

Responses to her announcement varied from supportive to critical.

A BJP leader in Vadodara, Sunita Shukla, said sologamy was against Hindu traditions, adding that she would not let Bindu get married at a temple, as she had originally planned.

Bindu then picked another venue for the ceremony. On June 9, she shared photos of herself -- radiant in a red outfit.

"I fell in love with myself and became my own bride yesterday," she wrote on Instagram.

Bindu also had a "haldi" and "mehendi" ceremony.

Bindu had told the Times of India last week that she did not wish to get married to another person but wanted to see herself as a bride.

"People marry someone they love. I love myself and hence this wedding," she had added. “Self-marriage is a commitment to be there for yourself and unconditional love for oneself."

The woman said she had a supportive family, who gave her their blessings for the ceremony.

After the wedding, Bindu plans to head to Goa for two weeks. Now that truly is self-care and love.