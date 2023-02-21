 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Govt pharma body calls for banning e-pharmacies, alleges fake prescriptions by ghost doctors

Ayushman Kumar
Feb 21, 2023 / 01:21 PM IST

The Pharmacy Council of India's call comes days after the drug watchdog’s show-cause notice to e-retailers; alleges that e-pharmacies are not adhering to the rule of prescriptions being digitally signed by doctors.

The recent high-margin performance is likely to moderate due to the limited period opportunity for new products

The Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) on February 21 called for a nationwide ban on online pharmacies, alleging that e-retailers were blatantly violating norms of the Pharmacist Practice Regulation, 2015 by selling medicines through online mode.

Montu Patel, President of PCI, said online pharmacies that sell medicines to patients without proper consultation from a doctor should be banned and action should be taken against them for following illegal practices.

“The PCI is against e-pharmacies. It is clearly stated in the Pharmacist Practice Regulation, 2015 that without patient counselling medicines can’t be given to them,” Patel told Moneycontrol in an interview.

The PCI president alleged that online pharmacies were eroding patients’ confidence in both doctors and pharmacists.