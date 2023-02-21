Govt pharma body calls for banning e-pharmacies, alleges fake prescriptions by ghost doctors

The Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) on February 21 called for a nationwide ban on online pharmacies, alleging that e-retailers were blatantly violating norms of the Pharmacist Practice Regulation, 2015 by selling medicines through online mode.

Montu Patel, President of PCI, said online pharmacies that sell medicines to patients without proper consultation from a doctor should be banned and action should be taken against them for following illegal practices.

“The PCI is against e-pharmacies. It is clearly stated in the Pharmacist Practice Regulation, 2015 that without patient counselling medicines can’t be given to them,” Patel told Moneycontrol in an interview.

The PCI president alleged that online pharmacies were eroding patients’ confidence in both doctors and pharmacists.

"The online pharmacies are bypassing rules and there have been several complaints against them but no action has been taken yet. There are instances of ghost doctors and pharmacists writing fake prescriptions and dispensing medicines," he alleged. Noting that registered pharmacists were losing their value because of the online pharmacies, the PCI president claimed anyone could get medicines online without prescriptions.

Ayushman Kumar Covers health and pharma for MoneyControl.