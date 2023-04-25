 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Global pharma companies pushing to innovate in India: OPPI president

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Apr 25, 2023 / 03:20 PM IST

The industry body says it is collaborating, converging and co-creating with the government and other stakeholders to enable an innovative environment in India

The Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI), a network of global pharma companies in India, recently launched Bharat Ke Liye, a reinforcement of the industry body’s commitment to improving health outcomes in India. The body says that over the last few years, through a host of initiatives such as MSD’s R&D centre in Bengaluru, Pfizer’s investment of Rs 150 crore to set up global drug development centre in Chennai and Novartis Biome India, a digital innovation hub in Hyderabad, the companies want to demonstrate the industry’s efforts towards solving for the country’s healthcare challenges.

In an interview to Moneycontrol, OPPI president Suresh Pattathil says these developments are crucial at various levels. Edited excerpts:

When it comes to foreign pharma companies in India, what are they doing now that they were not doing earlier?

India is called the pharmacy of the world and we may be producing a large volume of products which are basically chemical entities. But despite the fact that we are producing a large volume of drugs for the global market as well as India, we are participating in only 5 percent of the value market. So in 95 percent of the value market, we are not there at all because generics, branded generics and chemical entities are a small chunk of the total sale value. This realisation is also within the government now so there has been a change in the thought process. That’s why there is greater push towards innovation. As of today, if we talk about 20-25 of the most valuable generic companies, 15-16 would be Indian, but if we talk about most valuable 20 to 25 biotechs, there is probably one, Serum Institute of India, standing at 18th or 19th position.