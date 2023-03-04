 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Why and how to design financial products and services for women

Swati Chowdhary & Ajit Agarwal
Mar 04, 2023 / 08:59 AM IST

Banks, financial institutions, and financial service providers need to invest in gender-intentional solutions across their processes to ensure that women are not left behind.

Women are more likely to have an inactive PMJDY bank account and may find it harder to raise emergency funds. (Photo: Reuters)

India has made huge strides in terms of financial inclusion and is prominently placed on the global map, given its early investments in Digital Public Infrastructure. What began with the digitization of identity through the Aadhaar, and the launch of the Prime Minister’s Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) in 2014, India’s efforts at financial inclusion are becoming models for replication across the globe. As of December 2022, there were about 478 million PMJDY accounts with an aggregate balance of INR 180 trillion and 320 million RuPay Cards. In effect, India’s GDP could grow by double digits consistently if every Indian adult is financially included, and having a formal savings account is a foundational step that sets the customers, in particular women, well to benefit from other financial products and services such as insurance, pension and credit.

However, despite these gains, women as a segment, continue to be overlooked or often seem less attractive to formal financial institutions for sanctioning loans. Being less digitally savvy than men, women are less likely to enjoy the fruits of digital financial services. Women are more likely to have an inactive PMJDY bank account and may find it harder to raise emergency funds. There is a massive opportunity for commercial and human impact if banks, financial institutions (FIs), and financial service providers (FSPs) were to become gender-intentional and unlock the potential of bringing in more women customers to avail banking services.

Financial inclusion can increase incomes, resilience, and transparency, especially for women. The World Bank Findex 2021 report suggests that households where women use savings accounts report greater control over household decisions and increased spending on things they need, and that savings and insurance help households meet unanticipated expenses. Women’s empowerment, through financial inclusion and participation in the digital public infrastructure is key to India’s agenda in our term of the G20 Presidency. In that step, financial inclusion is not just a ‘good’ thing to do but an imperative for India’s economy to achieve the USD 5 trillion mark.