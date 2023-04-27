 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Protecting Your Health in Uncertain Times: A Look into the Benefits of Customizable Health Insurance Policies

Apr 27, 2023 / 08:16 AM IST

By offering innovative product features and services that contribute more than proportionately to customers' well-being, Reliance General Insurance has been a trendsetter in its segment.

As ironies go, few can match the life of a fast-paced and time-starved modern individual. Unlike in the past, where one had to move about to get things done, today, most of it can be handled remotely over a smartphone or a laptop. Small wonder that while most of us can achieve our goals by crouching over our laptops, our lives have increasingly become sedentary.

According to the World Health Organisation, Physical inactivity “increases all causes of mortality and doubles the risk of cardiovascular diseases”. The sedentary lifestyle is not only restricted to office goers but the WHO estimates that globally, “81% of adolescents do not do enough physical activity”.

The onset of the pandemic in 2020 did not help either where nationwide lockdowns forced us within our homes. Such lack of physical movement is only exacerbated by a steady rise in a diet of junk. For instance, on April 19th, which marked the “World Liver Day”, doctors in India blamed alcohol, junk food and sugary drinks as a leading cause of liver diseases in the country

The litany of woes could go on. The need to stay fit and eat healthy cannot be overstated. And despite all the precautions, our bodies can stump us with surprises when we least expect them. How can we stay ahead of the curve?