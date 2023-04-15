 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India’s unsung startup heroes need a leg up

Sundeep Khanna
Apr 15, 2023 / 10:18 AM IST

Real innovation has been taking place for years in India, in a world of entrepreneurship away from the limelight but where need-based products and technologies are being created.

To nurture a culture of what RA Mashelkar calls “inclusive innovation”, a steady stream of capital needs to flow into enterprises developing innovative, need-based products and services. (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

According to a recent Mint report, Indian startups more than doubled their cash burn to $5 billion in 2022. Not surprisingly, deals are down and funds even more scarce. Venture capital investments dropped by a third to $25.7 billion in 2022 from $38.5 billion in 2021, according to a report by Bain and Company and the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association. What’s worse, the funding winter shows no signs of abating. Venture Intelligence data shows that in the first three months of this year, aggregate funding amount is down to a fifth of what it was in the same quarter last year, and 30 percent lower than in the October-December 2022 period.

Big bulge private equity and venture capital firms which have fuelled these startups' journeys to nowhere are hurting as they watch their investments turning to dust. Belatedly they are forcing their investee companies to slash costs and rejig business models and in general, calling a halt to the era of easy money. As a consequence, valuations of high-profile firms like Byju’s have been drastically slashed.

Amidst the gloom, this is perhaps an opportune time to look a little beyond, in places where real innovation has been taking place for years. It is a world of entrepreneurship away from the limelight, ignored by industry associations, media and politicians, but where need-based products and technologies are being created.

Take GenRobotics’ innovation, a robot called ‘Bandicoot’ that cleans manholes remotely with robotic arms and computer vision. Co-founded by Thiruvananthapuram-based Vimal Govind M.K., Arun George, Rashid K., and Nikhil N.P., it can perform all the tasks that a man can inside the manhole, is remotely operated and can clean up to 10 manholes a day. By the time it was acquired by Unicorn India Ventures Continuum Fund in September 2022, the robot had been deployed by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), Surat Municipal Corporation, Dhule Municipal Corporation, Muktsar Sahib Municipal Council in Punjab, Thanjavur Municipal Corporation, Coimbatore Municipal Corporation, among others.