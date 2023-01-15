 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Five habits of successful Options writers

Shubham Agarwal
Jan 15, 2023 / 12:26 PM IST

Options writing is primarily a game of seizing opportunities, managing losses, discipline, vigilance, and last but not the least, self-control.

They say two in three Options created expire worthless. That means, over a period of time, any Option writing (selling) strategy would be successful 66 percent (or 2/3rd) of the time. However, that’s not what it takes to be a profitable Options writer.

An Options writer has a negative risk profile. It means a writer can (theoretically) make unlimited losses, while profits are limited (up to the premium received).

In the course of a couple of decades, I have met many Options writers, and only a few of them have been consistently profitable. Naturally, I have found a few similarities between them. I believe there are about five simple yet highly effective habits that could make any Options writer profitable. These are:

#1 Manage loss

Options writing is primarily a game of loss management. The reason being that the maximum possible profit is ascertained at the time of writing, which is your premium. Different writers have different techniques for managing losses. Some go by the simple stop loss mechanism. Some keep locking in smaller profits. For example, if I have sold an Option at Rs 10 and it comes to Rs 6, I will keep the stop loss at Rs 8. If it falls to Rs 4, I will move the stop loss to Rs 6.

Whatever your style, a profitable Options writer is always on top of his position, monitoring it at all times.

CEO and Head of Research|Quantsapp Private Limited