'Zwigato' Review | The new ‘majdoor’ in digital India

Sanjukta Sharma
Mar 17, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST

In their lead roles, Kapil Sharma and Nandita Das keep Das’s slice-of-life film interesting even when Das’s politics is overt and her storytelling inert.

A film still from Nandita Das's new Kapil Sharma-starrer film 'Zwigato', which released in theatres on Friday.

Nandita Das’ third directorial venture, Zwigato, is agitprop filmmaking — the filmmaker’s politics is abundantly clear. It is a relevant film, and an elegant , socially-engaged film, a bit of a throwback to the parallel films that became a movement in the 1970s and 1980s. The screenplay, by Das and Samir Patil, asks for a thought to be spared for the anonymous man who drops our food, our every material need every day. Do you know that this guy is just about surviving, and his human dignity has reached its lowest, it asks. The film even gives out a theme in a succinctly potent leftist rhetoric: “Majboori se majdoor” (“a slave because of compulsion”).

Zwigato has plenty of sympathy for those who are at the mercy of the gig economy. Technology has created jobs with the promise of “be your own boss”, and the film’s lead man Manas (Kapil Sharma) takes that bait after losing a factory job in Jharkhand. He arrives in the newly-bustling Odisha capital Bhubaneswar with his wife Pratima (Shahana Goswami), two children and an ageing, bedridden mother. The family needs a way out. Manas is a delivery rider for Zwigato — something like a Zomato or a Swiggy. He is at his wit’s end: Pushing physical limits, roaming the city aiming 10 deliveries in a day, taking selfies with customers for a bonus, while dealing with his own sense of inadequacy as a man because Pratima  decides to pitch in with some work herself — as a masseuse and mall cleaner. The children are smart and blissfully addicted to their parents’ phones, always finding a way to get hold of them. For this family, the phone is the only precious thing they own. Pratima and Manas face continuous bumps in their effort to start anew in the new gig economy — full of promise but not without its own exploitative machinations. That’s exactly Das’s point. The gig economy is not a panacea to India’s problem, it can be as dehumanising to the lowest echelons of employees as any other economy or age would.

Kapil Sharma as Manas in a scene from 'Zwigato'.

There are a few compelling scenes in the film that brings home the disparity and the lack of respect that workers of the gig economy face every day on the go: Manas lands up at an affluent home with an afterparty scene with 12 boxes of pizzas because of a wrong order — there are strewn bottles, a passed-out human and a couple, who is rude and snide because the rider got the wrong delivery for them. Sharma channels Manas with impressive interiority, maintaining a stifled, stoic persona with occasional outbursts which cost him a lot. Sharma’s ease as an actor is obvious. Manas isn’t yet attuned to the way digital works, and he is clueless that ratings matter more than handwork in his field.