Vadhandhi review: An earnest series on misogyny that offers no respite for its Lolita

Sowmya Rajendran
Dec 10, 2022 / 06:34 PM IST

The series is earnest in wanting to destroy the male gaze that relentlessly follows women, but the camera never sees Velonie as anything but Lolita.

A scene from producers Pushkar-Gayatri's 'Vadhandhi: The Fable of Velonie'. (Screen grab/Amazon Prime Video)

Edgar Allan Poe, connoisseur of the macabre, famously said, “The death of a beautiful woman is, unquestionably, the most poetical topic in the world.” Poe was known for his love for mystery and dark secrets, the discomfiting working of the human mind that yearns for the perverse in a civilised world.

Beautiful dead women were frequently part of his literature. It’s not surprising, therefore, that he had made an astute observation about how we look upon the female body – alive and beautiful, a woman is a person that the world is trying to turn into an object; dead and beautiful, she has obliged their wish and is now an aesthetically pleasing plaything. They can make of her what they will and she cannot respond.

Andrew Louis’s Tamil web series, now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, is titled Vadhandhi: The Fable of Velonie. ‘Vadhandhai’ means ‘rumour’ and the series is about the murder of a beautiful child-woman (Velonie is 17) and the fable that is built around the crime. Pushkar-Gayathri are credited as the show’s creative producers, and much like Suzhal, their previous series with the same OTT platform, Vadhandhi is also a small-town police procedural that examines family dynamics, sexual violence, and society’s attitude towards such crimes.

Set in Kanyakumari, S.J. Suryah plays Vivek, a policeman who becomes obsessed with solving the case to the extent that he incurs the wrath of his wife (Smruthi Venkat, stuck in the uncharitable nagging wife role).

Velonie’s (Sanjana) body is found in an open land full of windmills. It’s an eerie setting, and the turning of the blades is suggestive of the rumour mills that go into high drive because of her death. Was she a saint or a slut? Since women, in the public imagination, can only exist in this binary, Velonie’s death quickly becomes a matter of gossip in the town and in the media.