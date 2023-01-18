Sonu Sood resuscitates unconscious man by administering CPR at Dubai airport

Actor Sonu Sood saved a man's life at Dubai International Airport, after the passenger suffered a cardiac arrest at the immigration counter. Sood was also at the same place when the medical emergency occurred.

According to reports, the man collapsed suddenly and appeared to have stopped breathing. Sood rushed to the man's aid and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) until paramedics arrived on the scene. The man then soon after regained consciousness and was taken to a hospital.

The man also thanked Sood for saving his life.

Sood, who has appeared in numerous Indian films, has been lauded by people and airport staff for his quick thinking and helping an ill passenger without any airs about his star status.

This is not the first time Sonu Sood has made headlines for his charitable acts, he has previously been praised for his efforts in helping the migrant workers during the Covid-19 pandemic with money, food, lodging and transport back to their hometowns when the government locked down the country to prevent the rapid spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The 49-year-old received accolades and praise from all corners of the country for his humanitarian acts.

He will next be seen in the action drama “Fateh” and was last seen in the Akshay Kumar starrer “Samrat Prithviraj”.

Moneycontrol News

