‘Shaakuntalam’ director Gunasekhar: ‘I wanted to tell a story of love and values’

Bhawana Tanmayi
Apr 16, 2023 / 06:26 PM IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan-starrer Telugu film 'Shaakuntalam' opened to mixed responses on Friday. Director Gunasekhar talks about why he wanted to make the film, why historical/mythological films are for the good, and how RRR's global success has spotlighted the Telugu film industry.

Telugu director Gunasekhar made his debut in 1992 with the film Laati, in 1997, he made a film called Ramayanam and picked up a National Award for it. He's made 13 films in 30 years, across genres, and has worked with actors like Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Rana Daggubati, Mahesh Babu, Ravi Teja, and others. His latest, Shaakutalam, a mythological drama based on Abhijnanashakuntalam from Adi Parvam, stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan, and is produced by Neelima Guna and Dil Raju. In this interview to Moneycontrol, Gunasekhar, 58, talks about why he wanted to make a film on Shakuntala, why increasingly historical and mythological films are for the good, and how SS Rajamouli's RRR's global success has put the spotlight on the Telugu film industry. Edited excerpts:

Today, in the universe of true-crime documentaries on OTTs to action films, where does a classic love story like Shaakuntalam stand? You always wanted to make a film on this story? Why so? 

Shaakuntalam is a movie that has only love and good values. It has its place in the world of cinema. People are indeed watching different types of content on OTT. The same people will also watch Shaakuntalam as it is a classic film. Shaakuntalam has been portrayed as a romantic tale and Shakuntala has a lot of power within, as Kalidasugaru (Kalidasa) had written in his Abhijnanashakuntalam. The original was written as a seven-actor play based on the story of Shakuntala and Dushyanta from the Adi Parvam of the Mahabharata. This tale is so famous that people do music shows on it abroad. I liked the way he portrayed the characters and felt like the youngsters out there will connect. And yes, I wanted to make a film out of it.

In what ways is your film different from Kalidasa’s Sanskrit epic poem and from the earlier/older films adapted from it?