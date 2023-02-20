Priyanka Chopra offers VIP seats to cancer patient, daughter at Jonas Brothers concert

Priyanka Chopra reportedly offered VIP seats to a cancer patient and her daughter during the Jonas Brothers’ Las Vegas concert on Sunday. The act of kindness has been winning hearts on the internet especially after the daughter took to Twitter to narrate the tale and thank the actor for the gesture.

Lisa Dawn shared a note on Twitter along with a video of their view from the concert.

“So, I bought these tickets for my mom for Christmas, because yes, my mother loves the JoBros too. (JoBros are for EVERYONE.) We ended up in the row in front of the VIP section, and Priyanka walked by us when she arrived to head to her VIP section. So we were away from her, but directly in her line of sight," Dawn wrote.

She added that her mother may have caught Priyanka Chopra's eye since she had shaven her head and it was clear that she was undergoing chemotherapy. "So I’m sure Priyanka picked up on that, and noticed that we had to stand a lot to see over the people in front of us, and mom had to keep sitting because she can’t stand for long periods of time. (I know Priyanka’s dad passed from cancer, so I’m sure she relates," Dawn wrote.

“But, anyway, we were maybe 30-35 minutes into the show, and the tour staff that accompanying her came over to us and asked if we wanted to come up to sit with them. And we were like, “WHAT???" and he was basically like, 'Mrs. Jonas would like you to come up here. So… we did," Dawn added.

Moneycontrol News