 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Met Gala 2023: Stars shine bright in New York as Met Gala honours Karl Lagerfeld

AFP
May 02, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST

Met Gala 2023: The celebs in attendance understood the brief, most of them sporting vintage looks from Karl Lagerfeld -- or silhouettes that reflected his aesthetic.

Met Gala 2023: The theme was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty".

A-listers from the worlds of fashion, film, politics and sports celebrated the late king of couture, Karl Lagerfeld, at the annual Met Gala on Monday, bringing their top style game to New York, oozing glamour -- and delivering serious baby news.

Pop superstar Rihanna showed up late as usual but shut down the red carpet all the same, tennis legend Serena Williams and supermodel Karlie Kloss debuted their baby bumps with flair -- and two celebs dressed up as Lagerfeld's cat.

Oscar winners Nicole Kidman and Michelle Yeoh, singers Cardi B and Bad Bunny, WNBA superstar Brittney Griner and supermodels Gisele Bundchen and Kate Moss were also among the hundreds of invitees at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The guest list is tightly curated by Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue who took over the charity gala in the 1990s and transformed it into one of the world's buzziest fetes.