Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt makes dreamy debut, Priyanka Chopra stuns in black

Met Gala, the world's most fashionable fundraiser, celebrated the work of Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld, as the star-studded event. From India, actor Alia Bhatt made her debut at the fashion extravaganza. Priyanka Chopra Jonas arrived in a stunning black outfit with husband, singer Nick Jonas.

Alia Bhatt wore a white gown with a lakh pearls embroidered on it, designed by Prabal Gurung, who had previously designed Deepika Padukone's outfit. Her was inspired by supermodel Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look.

“I wanted to do something that felt authentic (hello, pearls!) and proudly made in India,” she wrote on Instagram.

She attends the event on a high after winning the Filmfare "Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female)" award for her performance in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial "Gangubai Kathiawadi".

Oscar winners Penelope Cruz and Nicole Kidman, singers Dua Lipa and Rita Ora, retired tennis legend Roger Federer and supermodels Gisele Bundchen and Kate Moss were just some of the other hundreds of invitees at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the glamorous event.

Billed as the biggest night in fashion, the annual Met Gala is a fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Attendance to the exclusive event is by invitation only – and these invites are highly coveted.

Moneycontrol News