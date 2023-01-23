 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kareena Kapoor on 'boycott Bollywood' trend: 'How will you have joy?'

Jan 23, 2023 / 11:12 AM IST

Actor Kareena Kapoor's film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is among those that suffered because of boycott calls.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in the 2022 film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan recently spoke out against the "boycott Bollywood trend", highlighting how essential cinema is to life.

Bollywood films and actors, the latest example being Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, have faced online abuse and trolling. In recent weeks, objections have been raised about a song from the film (Besharam Rang). There have been protests against the film and incidents of movie theatres preparing for its release being vandalised.

Kapoor, while speaking at an Indian Chamber of Commerce event in Kolkata on January 22, asked how people will be entertained if there are no films.

"I don't agree with it (the boycott trend) at all," Kapoor was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. "If that (boycott of films) happens, how will we entertain, how will you have the joy and happiness in your life, which, I think everybody needs. And which cinema and films are promising, which we have always done, which films have always done."

Kapoor's own film Laal Singh Chaddha, in which she starred opposite Aamir  Khan, faced boycott calls.

