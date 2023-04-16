 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jubilee: Bollywood’s first ever scandal that inspired Amazon Prime Video’s new show

Abhishek Mande Bhot
Apr 16, 2023 / 01:06 PM IST

Himanshu Rai's Bombay Talkies is the most likely inspiration for Jubilee's Roy Talkies. And the affair between the co-owner of the studio and a new actor - that has a parallel in Bollywood history too.

In its nearly 10-hour narrative Jubilee doffs its hat to several moments in Hindi cinema that shaped the industry as we know it today.

Amazon Prime Video’s Jubilee dropped its second part this weekend. The 10-episode show, in an homage to old Hindi cinema tradition, divided its narrative into two halves with an intermission at the end of the fifth episode. The first five episodes of Jubilee dropped on the Easter weekend and the concluding five on April 14, 2023.

Is Jubilee series based on true story?

In its nearly 10-hour narrative Jubilee doffs its hat to several moments in Hindi cinema that shaped the industry as we know it today. For a generation that takes moving pictures for granted – indeed you are likely scrolling through Reels on your other phone even as you read this – Jubilee is a reminder of a time when it took a village to create a single shot.

Jubilee is set in the months preceding Independence and the decade that followed – the late '40s and '50s. However, the real-life story from which it takes inspiration, goes back to a decade before that.