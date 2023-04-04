‘Brahmastra’ update: Ayan Mukerji announces release dates for ‘Brahmastra’ part 2 and 3

Part two and three of Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus ‘Brahmastra’ trilogy will be made together and released within an year of each other, the director has announced.

Ayan Mukerji took to Instagram this afternoon to share the update about his ‘Astraverse’, the first part of which released last September. The second instalment will hit the theatres in three years from now – December 2026, while the third part will be released in December 2027, Mukerji announced.

“Hi, the time has come - for some updates on the Brahmastra trilogy, the Astraverse and my life. After absorbing all the love and the feedback on Part One, I have been focused on creating the vision for Part Two and Part Three - which will be bigger and more ambitious than Part One,” wrote Ayan Mukerji.

“I have learnt that we need a little more time to perfect the script of Brahmastra Two and Three. And I have decided that we are going to make the two films together,” he said.

Mukerji also hinted at another exciting project in the works. He said the universe had presented him with a “very special opportunity” to direct a “very special” movie. “What the movie is...More on that when the time is right. An opportunity that challenges me and terribly excites me...One where I will learn, be inspired and where I will grow. So, I have decided to take it up,” he said.

The announcement has further fuelled speculation that the Brahmastra instalments have been delayed because Mukerji has been roped in by Yash Raj Films to direct War 2.

Bollywood trade analyst Tara Adarsh tweeted today to seemingly confirm the development. He said that Mukerji has been signed on to direct the sequel to War, which, like the original, will also star Hrithik Roshan in the lead.

Moneycontrol News