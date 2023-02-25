 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Box office: Pathaan set to surpass Baahubali: The Conclusion, Selfiee bombs on Day 1

Joginder Tuteja
Feb 25, 2023 / 02:42 PM IST

Selfiee made Rs 2.5 crore at the box office on Day 1. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's collection in Week 1 stood at Rs 32 crore, and Shehzada made Rs 27 crore in its first seven days in theatres.

Akshay Kumar in 'Selfiee'. (Screen shot/Dharma Productions)

It was a slow start for Selfiee at the box office, with only Rs 2.50 crore* coming in on opening day in theatres (February 24, 2023). A remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Driving Licence, director Raj Mehta's film was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 150 crore.

This is doubly disappointing, given that there was hardly any competition for the Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer, what with Pathaan in its fourth week already and last week’s releases Shehzada and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania turning out to be one-week shows. Moreover, the promotion and marketing of the film was quite aggressive right from the time of its announcement to its eventual release.

What the film is looking for now is a turnaround in fortunes and for that, the collections would need to increase manifold today and tomorrow. However, for that to happen the word of mouth needs to be super strong, and also very quick. Since not many people have watched the film on the first day, it would be a task indeed for the film to perform.