 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

BAFTA rolls out red carpet for foreign films, 'All Quiet on the Western Front' leads nominations

AFP
Feb 19, 2023 / 05:07 PM IST

With 14 nods, 'All Quiet' and Ang Lee's 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' are the most nominated films in BAFTA history.

The recent Netflix adaptation of 'All Quiet on the Western Front', directed by Edward Berger, is a powerful re-statement. (Photo: Screenshot/Netflix)

Germany, Ireland and Chinese martial arts loom large as British cinema hands out its BAFTA awards on Sunday, with less than a month to go to the Oscars.

With 14 nods, German director Edward Berger's "All Quiet on the Western Front" is the joint most-nominated foreign-language film in the BAFTA academy's 76-year history.

It has tied with Ang Lee's martial arts drama "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon", co-starring Michelle Yeoh, which won the same number of nominations in 2001.

Yeoh is nominated for best actress this year as a worn-down laundromat owner who transforms into a high-kicking heroine, in the wildly inventive "Everything Everywhere All At Once".