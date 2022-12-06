 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
27th IFFK 2022 | 'Meeting Malayali audience's expectation is very challenging': Artistic director Deepika Suseelan

Tanushree Ghosh
Dec 06, 2022 / 04:27 AM IST

Curtain Raiser | The 27th International Film Festival of Kerala, from December 9-16, promises a cornucopia of cinematic celebration across the ages, from world masters Béla Tarr, Paul Schrader, Emir Kusturica to Adoor Gopalakrishnan, Lijo Jose Pelliserry, and more.

The 27th International Film Festival of Kerala will be held in Thiruvananthapuram, December 9-16; (right) Artistic director Deepika Suseelan

When Deepika Suseelan, the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala's (IFFK’s) new artistic director, was returning home from work one day, eagerly awaiting what turned out to be a video call with the Hungarian master Béla Tarr, with regard to his travel arrangements to Kerala, she saw surprise on his face. He had already accepted the offer of receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at IFFK, which returns to its regular calendar schedule this week, from December 9-16.

“What usually happens with greats like him or international celebrities who are called to participate on short notice is the inevitable feeling that ‘I might be a replacement’. The PR teams of celebrities usually drop such calls. I directly reached out to him in September, since I had contacted him earlier as well. I was unsure, since he’s usually travelling and has his own personal projects running, but he graciously and warmly accepted. However, when he saw me later, on the call that day, he was surprised, since I don’t look like an ‘artistic director’ of a festival. I had to reassure him that this wasn't any prank,” Suseelan laughs.

Hungarian auteur Béla Tarr.

The eminent Tarr, whose films are slow/languid, deeply philosophical, allegorical, melancholic, and he, as dubbed by an American critic, a “despiritualised Tarkovsky”, will receive Rs 10 lakh prize money and a sculpture. And a retrospective will showcase six of his films: Szabadgyalog (The Outsider, 1981), A londoni férfi (The Man from London, 2007), Családi tüzfészek (Family Nest, 1979), Werckmeister harmóniák (Werckmeister Harmonies), 2000, A torinói ló (The Turin Horse, 2011) and Kárhozat (Damnation, 1988). A book in Malayalam on the auteur by CS Venkiteswaran will be published, too.

After her earlier stint of seven-and-a-half years with the festival, and having been the programme assistant to Bina Paul, the former artistic director of IFFK, Suseelan returns to IFFK in the capacity of an artistic director for the 27th edition. A moment her mother would have cherished. Suseelan lost her mum to cancer this summer.

Suseelan has been the head of programmes at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) for three years, conceiving and curating the 50th edition of IFFI in Goa, and then was programming for the Durban International Film Festival.