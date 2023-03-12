 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
100 years of Mrinal Sen | Fearless cinema

Sohini Chattopadhyay
Mar 12, 2023 / 10:01 PM IST

Mrinal Sen (1923-2023) may seem to be the overlooked middle sibling in the Satyajit Ray - Sen - Ritwik Ghatak trinity of Indian cinema, but in his use of real footage, edit patterns, shot-taking, fourth-wall breaking, freeze frames, and Amitabh Bachchan’s voice, Sen established practices that are standard today.

Mrinal Sen and Arun Kaul, co-authors of the manifesto for a new cinema movement published in 1968. (Picture courtesy the Sen family collection)

More than one film lover has noted the intriguing similarities between Lagaan, the 2001 Hindi film that became the third Indian film to be shortlisted for the best foreign film Oscar, and Bhuvan Shome, the 1969 Hindi film that is often called the first landmark film of the new cinema movement in Hindi cinema. Aamir Khan is called Bhuvan in Lagaan, and Gracy Singh Gauri. Utpal Dutt plays the Bhuvan Shome of the title, and Suhasini Mulay is called Gauri. Both films are situated in the rural Saurashtra-Gujarat terrain, both star Mulay in prominent roles, and both feature a voiceover by Amitabh Bachchan.

Suhasini Mulay and Utpal Dutt in a still from 'Bhuvan Shome'. It was Mulay’s first film and Dutt’s first film in Hindi. (Photo courtesy the Sen family collection)

“The first film I have a memory of seeing is Bhuvan Shome,” said Ashutosh Gowariker, director and writer of Lagaan, over the phone. “I was four years old and it left an indelible mark although I was too young to appreciate the film really. When I was working on Lagaan, my first period film, I wanted a name that sounded like it was from a different time. I chose Bhuvan. I had loved Utpal da and Suhasini ji’s performances in the film, so I went to meet her with my script. At that time, she was not acting. In fact, Lagaan was her second film after her return to acting [in Gulzar’s Hu Tu Tu]. She was Gauri in Bhuvan Shome, so I called Gracy’s character Gauri. The only thing that was not a conscious tribute was Bachchan’s voice. I went to him because I needed a voice of God for the film.”

The first work of Amitabh Bachchan that was released was his voiceover for Bhuvan Shome. Mrinal Sen was a friend of Khwaja Ahmad Abbas, the director of Bachchan’s debut Saat Hindustani, and would frequently visit his house while working on Bhuvan Shome. It was here that Bachchan introduced himself to Sen. “Mrinal da, aami Bangla jaani. Aami Kolkatay chhilo (I know Bengali, Mrinal da. I lived in Calcutta),” Sen writes in Montage, describing the meeting. “Your Bengali is lousy but your voice is great,” Sen said. He is credited as ‘Amitabh’ in the title credits of Bhuvan Shome.