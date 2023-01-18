8-year-old daughter of diamond merchant embraces monkhood in Gujarat

The eight-year-old daughter of a wealthy diamond merchant in Gujarat has renounced material comforts to embrace monkhood. Devanshi Sanghvi will take ‘diksha’ in Surat today to mark her initiation into ascetic life.

Devanshi is the elder daughter of Dhanesh Sanghvi and his wife Ami, according to Times of India. Her family runs Sanghvi and Sons, one of the world’s oldest diamond companies.

Upon reaching adulthood, Devanshi would have inherited a multi-crore diamond business. Instead, the eight-year-old renounced luxury to embrace monkhood in Surat on Wednesday.

A day before she took diksha, a grand procession with camels, elephants, horses and great fanfare was organised in the city, reports TOI. Her family had earlier organised a similar procession in Belgium, a country that is home to several diamond traders from the Jain community.

Before she was chosen for ‘diksha’ or the vow of renunciation, Devanshi walked over 600 km with monks and learnt to live the difficult life of an ascetic.

Since early childhood, Devanshi had lived a simple life, praying three times a day just like other members of her family.

“Devanshi never watched TV, or movies and never went to restaurants or attended marriages. She has participated in 367 diksha events so far,” said a family friend of the Sanghvis. “Despite being owners of a huge business set-up, the family lives a simple life,” another person associated with the event confirmed.

