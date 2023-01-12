Louis Vuitton owner’s daughter to be Dior CEO. 10 points about Delphine Arnault

Delphine Arnault, daughter of French billionaire Bernard Arnault, has been named by her father to head Dior, his LVMH luxury empire's second-largest brand, as part of a major reshuffle at the luxury fashion house. She will become CEO of Dior perfume and fashion house, LVMH said in a statement. The 73-year-old, who beat Elon Musk to become the world’s richest man, said the appointment of Delphine as head of Christian Dior Couture is the "continuation of a career of excellence in fashion and leather goods".

Here are 10 things to know about Delphine Arnault:



Delphine Arnault, 47, has been executive vice president at Louis Vuitton since 2013, supervising the brand's product-related activities.



She served as deputy managing director at Christian Dior Couture from 2001 to 2013.



Under Delphine Arnault’s direction, Louis Vuitton was able to "fly from record to record" and her "sharp eye and incomparable experience will be decisive assets in the continued development of Christian Dior", Arnault said in a statement.



She will succeed Pietro Beccari, who will replace Michael Burke as head of Louis Vuitton, the world's leading luxury brand in terms of sales.



Delphine Arnault began her career at international strategy consultancy firm McKinsey, where she worked as a consultant for two years. In 2000, she joined designer John Galliano’s company where she gained hands- on experience in the fashion industry.



She is a member of the LVMH Board of Directors and of the Executive Committee.



The fashion powerhouse graduated from EDHEC Business School in Lille, France, and the London School of Economics.



She is one of the five children of Bernard Arnault. Her brother Antoine was named CEO of holding company Christian Dior SE, which controls LVMH, in December, and also holds other positions within the group. The siblings are Bernard Arnault’s daughters from his first marriage.



She has three step siblings from her father’s second marriage. All of them - Alexandre, Frédéric and Jean - are working with various brands across the LVMH empire.



Delphine Arnault is married to Italian wine heir Alessandro Vallarino Gancia. Their “wedding of the year” in 2005, according to Forbes, took place at Bazas Cathedral in Gironde, France. The reception reportedly took place at a venue filled with 5,000 white roses.