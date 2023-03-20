Watch: PM Modi, Japan’s Kishida enjoy ‘tasty Golgappas’ in Delhi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida were seen eating Golgappas in New Delhi on Monday. In an Instagram video shared on PM Modi's Instagram handle, Kishida is seen having the dish with PM Modi by his side.

Kishida arrived in New Delhi on Monday morning. This is his second visit to India as the Prime Minister and he was received at the airport by Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekar. Kishida met PM Modi at Hyderabad House, later in the day.

Kishida had said on Sunday that the objective of his visit to India was to further deepen the "special strategic and global partnership" between the two countries. Additionally, the agenda behind his visit to India was to speed up bilateral ties between the two nations in different areas and explore convergence between India's presidency of G20 and Japan's presidency of the G7 to address various global problems.

Kishida visited Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi and signed the visitors' book. He also visited the Buddha Jayanti Park with PM Modi.

During his visit to India in March 2022, Kishida had announced an investment target of five trillion Yen in India over the next five years.