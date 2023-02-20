 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
No women CEOs in Big Tech after YouTube’s Susan Wojcicki steps down

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Feb 20, 2023 / 12:37 PM IST

Susan Wojcicki, one of the most powerful Silicon Valley leaders, is handing over the reins of YouTube to Indian-American executive Neal Mohan.

Susan Wojcicki had been leading YouTube since 2014.

The past week marked an important leadership change for YouTube, as CEO Susan Wojcicki announced she would step down, making way for the company's chief product officer Neal Mohan to take over.

Wojcicki led YouTube for nearly a decade and has been associated with Google, the video platform's parent company, since its inception.

Her resignation has larger implications for representation in tech. It has left Big Tech wholly under the control of male CEOs.

Men are at the helm of the Big Five -- Alphabet (Sundar Pichai) Amazon (Andy Jassy), Apple (Tim Cook) Meta (Mark Zuckerberg) and Microsoft (Sundar Pichai) -- as well as major social and entertainment giants like Twitter, Netflix and Disney.