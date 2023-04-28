 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'Attracted to sister' parallel during same-sex marriage hearing gets Chief Justice snub

Stella Dey
Apr 28, 2023 / 11:54 AM IST

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, drew a controversial parallel between same-sex marriages and incest by presenting a hypothetical situation.

Chief Justice DY Chandrachud snubbed the comparison between gay marriages and incest at the Supreme Court hearing.

Granting legal recognition to same-sex marriages may lead to citizens challenging other unacceptable relationships such as incest, the government argued in the Supreme Court today only to be snubbed by the Chief Justice of India.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, drew a bizarre, controversial parallel between same-sex marriages and incest by presenting a hypothetical situation. He argued that based on the “right of choice”, people may then want to bat for incest.

“Kindly visualise this - from the very beginning I am attracted to those persons who are mentioned in the degree of prohibited relationships. Incest is not uncommon but it is prohibited worldwide,” SG Mehta began his argument.

He stated, "I am attracted to my sister... We are consenting adults entering into activities within privacy. And we claim our right of autonomy, right of choice... based on that, can someone not challenge that why this restriction?"

Chief Justice DY Chandrachud dismissed the parallel by calling it “far-fetched” only for SG Mehta to argue that same-sex marriages used to be far-fetched as well. His next parallel was polygamy which the CJI quickly pointed out was governed by personal law.
Justice SR Bhat pointed out that these are however “universal laws” and were accepted if not codified.