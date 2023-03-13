 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

News Highlights: ICC may launch war crimes cases against Russia over Ukraine war

Moneycontrol News
Mar 13, 2023 / 10:35 PM IST

News Highlights: The International Criminal Court (ICC) may seek the arrest of Russian officials for forcibly deporting children from Ukraine and targeting civilian infrastructure, Reuters reported quoting a source.

The live blog session has concluded. For more news, views and updates, stay tuned with Moneycontrol.com.

March 13, 2023 / 10:31 PM IST

Delhi records hottest day in March at 34.1 degrees Celsius: IMD

-- Delhi recorded its hottest day in March this year at 34.1°C yesterday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

-- It added that heat wave conditions were observed at places in theKonkan region.

-- Meanwhile, temperatures above normal by 5 to 7°C were reported in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, and 1°C to 5°C across the rest of India.

March 13, 2023 / 10:24 PM IST

India exports military hardware worth Rs 13,399 crore so far this fiscal

India exported military hardware worth Rs 13,399 crore till March 6 in the current fiscal, a significant increase from just Rs 4,682 crore in 2017-18, according to data presented in Rajya Sabha by MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt

March 13, 2023 / 10:10 PM IST

ICC may launch war crimes cases against Russia over Ukraine war

-- The International Criminal Court (ICC) may seek the arrest of Russian officials for forcibly deporting children from Ukraine and targeting civilian infrastructure, Reuters reported quoting a source.

-- The arrest warrants could include the crime of genocide.

-- This would be the first international war crimes case arising from Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

March 13, 2023 / 09:55 PM IST

ALERT:

Trading has reportedly been temporarily halted in dozens of regional United States banks after shares slumped following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

March 13, 2023 / 09:48 PM IST

ALERT:

India's retail inflation is above RBI's target level for the second month

March 13, 2023 / 09:44 PM IST

Ram Mandir to be connected with four-lane Parikrama road

The Ram Mandir being built here will be connected with the Chaudah Kosi Parikrama Marg, which will be converted into a four-lane road, a senior official said here on Monday. Every year after Diwali, lakhs of devotees perform a 'parikrama' of the temple town on the narrow road.

March 13, 2023 / 09:21 PM IST

66 killed, 158 injured in police custody after Himanta became Assam CM

Sixty-six accused were killed and 158 others injured in police custody after Himanta Biswa Sarma became the chief minister of Assam in May 2021, the assembly was told on Monday. In a written reply to a query by AIUDF MLA Ashraful Hussain, Sarma said 35 accused were killed and 12 others were injured in gunfights with the police between May 10, 2021 and February 28, 2023.

March 13, 2023 / 09:10 PM IST

23 DRDO projects won’t meet deadlines, Govt informs

Twenty-three of 55 high-priority projects being implemented by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) could not meet deadlines, the Govt tells RajyaSabha.

March 13, 2023 / 08:56 PM IST

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem -- UAE’s Group Chairman and CEO of DP World – is setting up a large facility in Jammu & Kashmir in logistics infrastructure, Piyush Goyal informs.

March 13, 2023 / 08:40 PM IST

Developed world, which has caused over 50% of pollution problems, must provide promised resources: Piyush Goyal

Elaborating on the need for collective solutions, Piyush Goyal said: “The polluter pay principle was accepted by all in Paris. The developed world which has caused over 50% of the problem has less than 70% of the world's population. It was agreed trillions of dollars will be required to make the world a safe place to live in. I call upon the developed nations to provide promised resources to enable the world to adopt clean energy, net zero goals faster.”

He added: “India has only contributed about 2% of the ozone problem that is there despite having 16% of the world’s population.”