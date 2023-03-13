News Highlights: ICC may launch war crimes cases against Russia over Ukraine war

March 13, 2023 / 10:31 PM IST

Delhi records hottest day in March at 34.1 degrees Celsius: IMD

-- Delhi recorded its hottest day in March this year at 34.1°C yesterday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

-- It added that heat wave conditions were observed at places in theKonkan region.

-- Meanwhile, temperatures above normal by 5 to 7°C were reported in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, and 1°C to 5°C across the rest of India.