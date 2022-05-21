Zilingo ex-CEO Ankiti Bose says receiving threats, calls sacking 'witch-hunt'

Ankiti Bose, the Indian-origin founder of Singapore based B2B startup Zilingo has been fired on grounds of “insubordination” after a 51-day suspension. Bose, 30, shared a note on Instagram vowing to act against the “witch-hunt”.

"I was suspended on the basis that the company had instructed Kroll to investigate the complaint. I have neither seen the Kroll nor Deloitte reports and not been given sufficient time to produce any documents requested by them,” Bose wrote.

"Any report that comes out post my termination would be vitiated as it seems to be instructed by conflicted parties and we will pursue our rights against this witch-hunt to the full extent of the law. I will be speaking on record shortly with more details about the conflicts of interest in the manner this process was run,” she added.

Also read: Who is Ankiti Bose, the suspended Zilingo CEO who co-founded the company at 23

She also added that she and her family were receiving constant threats online.

Zilingo, backed by Sequoia Capital India and Temasek Holdings Pte, had said on May 2 the decision to suspend Bose over alleged discrepancies in the firm's accounts was taken jointly by the board and not by any individual investor.

Zilingo had added that Bose made certain harassment-related allegations only after she was suspended on 31 March and no past or present investor nominees on the board were made aware of the harassment claims prior to that.

Read: Zilingo fires Ankiti Bose after suspension as ex-CEO vows to fight back against 'witch hunt'

However, the company didn't elaborate on the allegations against her.

Zilingo was founded by Ankiti Bose and Dhruv Kapoor (Chief Technology and Product Officer) seven years ago to help small businesses across South and Southeast Asia sell their goods online. The celebrated start-up was founded by Bose when she was just 23.