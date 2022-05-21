Watch: Russian missile strikes Ukraine cultural centre, child among 7 injured

A Russian missile hit the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv destroying a cultural centre and injuring seven people, visuals of which were caught on camera.

An 11-year-old child is among the injured.

The Foreign Ministry of Ukraine shared a short clip of the missile strike on the building.

“Lozova, Kharkiv region. Today a Russian missile strike ruined the newly renovated cultural center. 7 people were injured, 11yo child was among them. The occupiers identify culture and education as their enemies, as they donʼt spare missiles for them,” the Ministry tweeted along with the video.

The clip shows a couple of cars passing by when the missile hit and then an explosion follows. Thick smoke billowed out of the remains of the cultural centre as a few people were seeing running away, including the occupants of a car.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine began on February 24 when President Vladimir Putin declared war on the former Soviet republic. Putin has called the invasion a “special military operation” while threatening Ukraine with nuclear war.

Millions of Ukrainians have fled the country for neighbouring nations and displaced from their homes while thousands have been killed.

Russia has destroyed several key Ukrainian structures and buildings in the attacks even as the West heavily sanctioned Russia, a move shrugged off by Putin.