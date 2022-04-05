Viral photo of '$90,000-bag' as Imran Khan's wife's friend leaves Pakistan amid corruption charges

A friend of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi has reportedly left for Dubai after being accused of corruption amid the political turmoil in the country.

Amid the reports, a photo has emerged on Twitter of her flying in luxury, with a bag kept near her feet. It is unclear when the picture was taken.

Members of opposition party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz claimed that the bag belonging to the woman, Farah Khan, was worth $90,000.

"Farah Khan, Bushra’s frontwoman who ran away," tweeted Romina Khurshid Alam. "The bag with her is for $90,000."

A Twitter user named Hoorain Pervaiz, a social activist, pointed out: "Traveling in private jet to Dubai only costs more than 50,000 US dollars. Hermes sandals."

Farah Khan has been accused of accepting bribes worth millions of rupees from officers to have them transferred to their preferred posts, according to a report in Dawn newspaper. Her husband had left Pakistan before her.

The woman did not occupy any public post in Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party but is under scrutiny because of her friendship with his wife.

Rapid political developments took place in Pakistan after the opposition moved a no-trust motion against Imran Khan, who they have accused of economic mismanagement.

The opposition hoped to oust him, but on Sunday, the deputy speaker of Pakistan's assembly refused permission for a debate on the no-confidence motion against his government.

Shortly after that, the Pakistani premier asked the president to dissolve the assembly and called for snap elections.

The opposition has challenged the move in the Supreme Court.