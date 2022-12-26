 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Videocon loan fraud case: Mumbai court remands Chanda and Deepak Kochhar, Dhoot in CBI custody till December 28

PTI
Dec 26, 2022 / 06:25 PM IST

Dhoot,71, was arrested on Monday morning. All three were produced before special court judge AS Sayyad.

Chanda and Deepak Kochhar (Image: PTI)

A CBI court here on Monday remanded former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar, and Videocon group founder Venugopal Dhoot in CBI custody till December 28 in connection with a loan fraud case.

The Kochhars were arrested by the probe agency on Friday night after a brief questioning session. Dhoot,71, was arrested on Monday morning. All three were produced before special court judge AS Sayyad.

The Central Bureau of Investigation, represented by special public prosecutor A. Limosin, sought three-day custody to confront all the accused.

PTI
TAGS: #Chanda Kochhar #Deepak Kochhar #ICICI Bank #Venugopal Dhoot #Videocon loan fraud case
first published: Dec 26, 2022 06:25 pm