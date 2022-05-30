 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UPSC Results 2021: 685 qualify civil services exam, Shruti Sharma topper

PTI
May 30, 2022 / 02:25 PM IST

While Shruti Sharma has topped the examination, Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla have secured the second and third rank, respectively, the Commission said.

Shruti Sharma has topped the civil services examination 2021, results of which were announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday.

As many as 685 candidates have qualified the prestigious test, it said, without sharing further details of candidates selected in the examination.

The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages – preliminary, main and interview – to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

PTI
first published: May 30, 2022 02:25 pm
