Top photos of the week: Stunning images from around the world

Hurricane Ian: A man carrying a gun walks with a family on a flooded street after Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction, in North Port, Florida, September 30. (Image: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton)

Mahsa Amini Death: A woman attends a protest at Catalunya square in support of Iranian women and against the death of Mahsa Amini in Barcelona, Spain, October 4.Amini was arrested by the morality police for not complying with the strict dress code on head coverings. She died in hospital on September 16. Her death inspired a wave of protests in Iran with thousands of women and young men taking to streets in various cities. (Image: REUTERS/Nacho Doce)

Rising fuel prices: A man runs past a burning street barricade during a protest against the government and rising fuel prices, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, October 3. (Image: REUTERS/Ralph Tedy Erol)

Ukraine-Russia crisis: A newly-mobilized Russian reservist fires a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) launcher during combat training on a range in Donetsk region, Russian-controlled Ukraine, October 4. (Image: REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko)

Indonesia stampede: Supporters evacuate a man hit by tear gas fired by police during a riot after a soccer match between at Kanjuruhan Stadium, Malang, East Java province, Indonesia, October 2. The stampede was among the world's worst sporting disasters, as hundreds of soccer fans tried to flee a stadium riot leaving at least 131 people dead. (Image: Antara Foto/Ari Bowo Sucipto)

Pakistan Floods: A flood-affected woman and suffering from fever, is taken care by a relative as she waits for medical assistance at Sayed Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Sciences in Sehwan, Pakistan, September 29. Image: REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro)

Bombing drill: South Korean and U.S. fighter jets take part in a joint bombing drill in this handout picture provided by the Defense Ministry, South Korea, October 4. (Image: South Korean Defense Ministry/Yonhap)

Russian annexation: Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen on a screen during a concert marking the declared annexation of the Russian-controlled territories of Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, after holding what Russian authorities called referendums in the occupied areas of Ukraine that were condemned by Kyiv and governments worldwide, near the Kremlin and Red Square in central Moscow, Russia, September 30. (Image: REUTERS/Stringer)

