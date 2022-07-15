The Dalai Lama's message to China ahead of Ladakh visit in 5 quotes

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama, visiting Ladakh for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, had a strong message for China over Tibet’s autonomy.

The 87-year-old leader was welcomed by hundreds of people as he arrived in Jammu on Thursday. He will fly to Leh today, where he is expected to stay for a month. He spoke to reporters on China and also expressed displeasure over the Sri Lankan economic and political crisis.

Here are the Dalai Lama’s top 5 quotes on the long-standing China issue:

1. Some Chinese hardliners consider me a separatist and a reactionary and always criticize me.

2. More Chinese (people) are realising that the Dalai Lama is not seeking independence and only wishing China (to give) meaningful autonomy (to Tibet) and (ensure) preservation of Tibetan Buddhist culture.

3. More and more Chinese are showing interest in Tibetan Buddhism. Some of their scholars are realising that Tibetan Buddhism is very scientific. Things are changing.

4. My main message to the people is that we all are brothers and sisters and there is no point in fighting… the fight is triggered by narrow-mindedness when they start thinking (things) like ’my nation, my ideology’.

5. Calling it “usual”, the Dalai Lama said that China’s objection to his visit is not new. “This is usual. The Chinese people are not objecting.”

His last comment was in response to China’s recent criticism of India after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him and wished him on his birthday. India rejected China’s criticism and asserted that it is a consistent policy to treat the Dalai Lama as an honoured guest of the country.

(With PTI inputs)