Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Nov 24, 2022 / 08:33 AM IST

A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers

Government asks ministries to spot new assets for monetisation

The central government has asked ministries to identify fresh assets that could be monetized quickly. The government’s proceeds from asset sales were only Rs 33,443 crore in the first seven months of the current financial year against the target of Rs 1.6 lakh crore under the National Monetization Pipeline. The Centre expects its revenue from asset sales to miss the budget estimate by coming in at Rs 1.24 lakh crore.

Why it’s important: The government is looking to put the monetization process back on track as it has fallen far behind the budget target for the current financial year. It remains to be seen whether it is able to do so.

 

Vision document in July to follow economic survey in January

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran is seeking to put his stamp on his first Economic Survey, to be released on January 31, followed by by a similar document in July. This second document will serve as a medium-term vision document for the Indian economy. It is expected to have more of Nageswaran’s views on the global economy, the domestic economy, the various challenges and opportunities over the next 3-5 years.