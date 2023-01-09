Joshimath is sinking. Photos, videos show damage and devastation of the tourist town

Joshimath, a popular tourist destination in Uttarakhand and a place of strategic importance to the Indian Army, is on the verge of sinking completely. Built on an ancient landslide site, Joshimath always had low bearing capacity. Decades of construction work and an explosion of population only led to further damage. Now, 600 families have been evacuated from the sinking place as cracks developed in 500 houses in the area.

Why is Joshimath sinking?

Hydroelectric projects and the expansion of the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway (NH-7) have made the slopes in Joshimath unsteady. Soil erosion due to running streams from Vishnuprayag and sliding along the natural streams have also contributed to the declining state of affairs in the town. Experts have warned for decades that the town is not capable to handle the construction activities that have only increased over the years.

What’s the ground situation?

Several locals, journalists and others on Twitter have shared photos and videos showcasing the impact the decades of work has had on the high-risk seismic 'Zone-V' area.

“Joshimath is on the verge of near extinction. Nainital, Mussoorie, Dharchula & several towns in Uttarakhand could face similar disaster anytime soon. More load than carrying capacity is major reason behind present condition of hills. Its high time to wake up,” a journalist wrote and shared a video.

Former environment minister Jairam Ramesh too tweeted photos of the grim situation.

Climate activist Licypriya Kangujam also shared visuals and said that since 1976, experts warned to stop developmental works in Joshimath, a request that fell on deaf ears.

The Central government has set up a panel to conduct a “rapid study” of the occurrence of land subsidence and its impact in Joshimath. The effects of the sinking of land on human settlements, buildings, highways, infrastructure and riverine systems will also be covered under this while finding a viable solution for the thousands of people who will soon become homeless as their hometown sinks.

Experts are recommending a complete shutdown of development and hydroelectric projects in the region, and replantation, especially at vulnerable sites to retain soil capacity.

