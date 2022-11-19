 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Japan PM Kishida dogged by domestic wrangle on international trip

Reuters
Nov 19, 2022 / 02:45 PM IST

By Sakura MurakamiTOKYO Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's struggled on Saturday to shake off domestic scandals that have undermined his a..

Of late the public approval rate for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s Cabinet is nose-diving (File image )

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's struggled on Saturday to shake off domestic scandals that have undermined his approval ratings even as he stressed the need for bold leadership at a time of increasing global upheaval.

Kishida, in Thailand for an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, is facing pressure to fire his internal affairs minister, Minoru Terada, after the minister acknowledged that one of his support groups had submitted a funding document ostensibly signed by a dead person.

"Cabinet members must fulfil their obligations to explain," Kishida told a news conference in Bangkok when asked about the scandal. He said he would make a decision as prime minister as necessary.

Two recent cabinet resignations have already undermined Kishida's support.

Minister of Justice Yasuhiro Hanashi stepped down last week after some comments he made came to light including a quip about how "tedious" his job was.

The economic revitalization minister, Daishiro Yamagiwa, resigned in October after he was linked to a religious group that critics say is a cult.