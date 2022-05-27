Twitter rejoices as novel ‘Tomb of Sand’, originally written in Hindi, wins International Booker Prize

In a first, an Indian writer, Geetanjali Shree, has won the coveted International Booker Prize for her novel Tomb of Sand, which has been translated from Hindi to English by Daisy Rockwell.

“Tomb of Sand is the first book originally written in any Indian language to win the International Booker Prize, and the first novel translated from Hindi to be recognised by the award,” read a note on the award’s official website.

The book, which follows the life of an 80-year-old woman, is an “engaging protest against the destructive impact of borders, whether between religions, countries or genders”, the International Booker Prize website said.

Twitter was flooded with congratulatory messages for Shree.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said the prize was a "wonderful recognition".

“A moment of pride," said Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Kandu. "Congratulations to the author of Geetanjali Shree for winning 2022 @TheBookerPrizes."

"And history is made!" the book's publisher Penguin India tweeted.

Writer Kulpreet Yadav said: "Such a proud moment for all of us!"

"What a heart warming news! More power to her," Indian Administrative Services officer Sanjay Kumar tweeted.

BJP spokesperson Kunal Sarangi said: "There can’t be a better thing to read early morning. Congratulations Geetanjali Shree Ji as your work 'Tomb of Sand' in Hindi has become the first book in any Indian language to win the prestigious International Booker Prize."