'Hum tum ek camera me bandh ho': Amul doodle on Virat Kohli hotel privacy breach is viral

Cricketer Virat Kohli recently shared a video of people filming inside his hotel room in Australia’s Perth, where the men’s team is playing the T20 World Cup, and expressed his chagrin about privacy breach and raising questions on fanaticism. Now, Amul, known for their hot takes with doodles on any topical issue, has shared a new one on the controversy.

“Hum tum ek camera me bandh ho,” Amul’s doodle read with a caricature of Kohli pointing to his phone showing the video from his room. The bottom line says, “Eat in private”.

The tag is a take on the popular yesteryear Bollywood song from “Bobby” that goes “Hum tum ek kamre me bandh ho”.

In no time, the doodle got viral with over 4,000 likes on Twitter alone.

The former skipper had shared the privacy breach video on his social media accounts that showed unidentified people filming inside his hotel room capturing his footwear, caps, clothes, cricketing kit and India jersey.

Kohli captioned his post with: "I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy."

"If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? he added. "I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment."

Following this, and backlash from other cricketers as well, The Crown Towers Hotel where the incident occurred apologised to Kohli and said that the people involved in the incident have been removed and the original video taken down.