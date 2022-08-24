Fujifilm partners with Paras Healthcare to provide high-tech medical devices in its hospitals

Paras Healthcare has signed an agreement with Fujifilm India for providing innovative solutions to medical screening and diagnostic information systems.

The departments at different Paras Hospitals that are likely to benefit from this collaboration are Healthcare IT, Radiology devices like X-ray, Imaging Devices, Ultrasound Systems, MRI and CT Scan devices.

The officials of Paras Hospital said Fujifilm will supply a wide range of high-end and sophisticated medical devices including AI-based machines to the network of hospitals run by Paras Healthcare.

“We are absolutely delighted to bring about this partnership agreement with Fujifilm India. They come with an outstanding track record in terms of making top-notch medical devices. With the coming of these extraordinarily advanced machines into our hospitals, the hands of our clinicians and specialists would be further strengthened in improving diagnostics as well as treatment of their patients,” said Dr. Dharminder Nagar, Managing Director of Paras Healthcare.

As part of the partnership, Fujifilm India will be installing its cutting-edge machines at the Hospitals of Paras Healthcare.

“We are delighted to partner with Paras Healthcare to provide access to world class technology solutions to patients. Through this association, we aim to provide superior technological medical facilities that can help save lives and encourage patients to become more engaged in their personal care,” said Koji Wada, Managing Director, Fujifilm India.

Fujifilm said it will also supply the entire range of high-end, sophisticated medical devices for Paras Healthcare’s upcoming facilities in Srinagar and Kanpur.