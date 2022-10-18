Elon Musk on Russia using nukes: 'And then we will have World War lll'

Elon Musk has said that he is certain that Russia will use nuclear weapons if pushed to the corner, triggering the third world war. The tech billionaire was speaking about the importance of Crimea to Russia and the ongoing war against Ukraine.

"If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose?" Musk tweeted in response to a Twitter user asking his opinion on the possibility of a nuclear war and World War III.

"If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."

Elon Musk, the richest person in the world, further added that since Crimea is considered a core part of Russia and is also of critical national security importance to the country, losing Crimea would be like the USA losing Hawaii and Pearl Harbor.

"Whether one likes it or not, Crimea is absolutely seen as a core part of Russia by Russia. Crimea is also of critical national security importance to Russia, as it is their southern navy base. From their standpoint losing Crimea is like USA losing Hawaii and Pearl Harbor," he tweeted.

The Tesla CEO also agreed that if Russia is indeed cornered, it would fight to the last because it would have no choice.

Meanwhile, Moscow on Monday stepped up attacks across Ukraine, cutting electricity and killing eight people, including in kamikaze drone strikes on the capital, as a Russian warplane crashed near the border.

The final toll was 13 dead and 19 injured, the ministry of emergency situations, quoted by Russian news agencies, said as the search for survivors ended early Tuesday after the crash caused a massive fire in a residential area.

In the south, Ukrainian troops have been pushing closer and closer to the large city of Kherson, just north of Crimea. Kherson is one of four regions in Ukraine that Moscow recently claimed to have annexed.

