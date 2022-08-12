Bill Gates' tribute to Shinzo Abe: 'Inspired the world to...' 

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has penned a tribute to former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, acknowledging his contributions to the field of global healthcare.

Shinzo Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, was assassinated in July while speaking at an election rally in Nara city, leading to an outpouring of grief across the world.

Bill Gates, in a recent blog post, looked back on his meetings and exchanges with the Japanese leader. He said their conversations were about economy and the computer industry.

"Most of all, though, we shared an appreciation for Japan’s leading role in improving health and saving lives around the world," Gates added in the blog. "Prime Minister Abe was a reliable champion for supporting the efforts of low- and middle-income countries."

Gates noted that as the leader of Japan, Abe inspired the world to put attention on global health. He said that when Abe hosted G7 countries in 2016, he made sure that global health remained on the agenda.

The billionaire philanthropist noted that Abe had persuaded world leaders to call for the end to AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.

Gate acknowledged how under Abe, Japan scaled up efforts to ensure children everywhere get vaccinated routinely.

"He was a strong advocate for eradicating polio," Gates added. "And under his leadership, Japan helped launch a global effort to develop vaccines that will prevent pandemics and became its top donor."

Gates, whose own foundation, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, works to fight diseases globally, said Abe's "leading role" in global health will be remembered for times to come.

He added that Japan was one of his favourite places to go and he will make another trip to the country later in August.

"This trip will be different from every other trip I have taken, because it is taking place in the shadow of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s horrifying death," Gates wrote.