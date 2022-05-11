Bihar electrician cut off village's power supply to meet girlfriend in dark, busted

An electrician in Bihar would cut off the power supply of his village for a few hours whenever he wanted to meet his girlfriend, in a bizarre incident that ended with the locals busting him.

Frequent power cuts marred Ganeshpur village in Purnia district for quite some time before villagers realized that neighbouring villages didn’t have any disruption, The Tribune reported. Sensing something was wrong, villagers decided to investigate the matter and realized what was happening soon enough.

Turns out, it was all a local electrician’s doing who just wanted to meet his girlfriend in the guise of darkness. The villagers’ plan to catch them was successful as they busted the two at a local school when the power supply was disrupted again.

The man confessed that whenever he wanted to meet his girlfriend, he would cut the power off from the entire village for a couple of hours. Furious villagers rained blows on him and the accused was also tonsured and paraded through the village.

The villagers didn’t file any police case against the electrician. “We have come to know about the incident but will act once we receive a complaint,” local police station in-charge Vikas Kumar Azad told The Tribune.

There is a good ending to the story though. The man was married off to his girlfriend in the presence of village elders and panchayat members, as decided by the locals.

Here is to hoping that Ganeshpur village doesn’t have any more power cuts.