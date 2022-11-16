 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Access, digitisation crucial for enhanced cancer-care infrastructure: Elekta India MD

Ayushman Kumar
Nov 16, 2022 / 01:21 PM IST

Manikandan Bala said India will take at least two decades to match the current demand for radiotherapy machines. India needs at least 1,400 RT machines but has only around 650

Elekta India MD Manikandan Bala

With the number of cancer cases rising in India, the medical fraternity believes there is a pressing need to develop the cancer care infrastructure in the country.

Industry leaders believe digitisation can pave the way for a better link between rural and urban infrastructure.

Manikandan Bala, MD, Elekta India, said that addressing the growing burden of cancer is one of India’s major health challenges, and called for a thorough review of the nation’s cancer care infrastructure.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Bala said the availability of radiotherapy machines in India is far lower than the standard set by the World Health Organization. “WHO guidelines suggest that for India, there should be one radiotherapy machine per million people. That makes it around 1,400 machines for India. We are currently at around 650, making it a little less than 0.5 per million,” he said.

Radiotherapy, short for radiation therapy, is a treatment that uses high doses of radiation to kill cancer cells and shrink tumors.

Infra upgrade a must