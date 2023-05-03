Chinese man finds dead body under hotel bed

A Chinese man says he is still struggling to sleep a week after a dead body was discovered under his hotel bed. The man – identified by local media as one Mr Zhang – checked into his hotel in Tibet on April 21. Immediately, he noticed a very strong stench in his room, the BBC reported.

The Chinese tourist was staying at the Guzang Shuhua Inn – a hotel in Lhasa that is popular among influencers for its traditional décor and picturesque backdrops for social media snaps.

Mr Zhang checked into his room and took a three-hour nap on April 21. He assumed the foul odour was coming from his feet. After waking up from his nap, he decided to go outside. However, by the time he returned to change for dinner, the smell was so bad that Mr Zhang was forced to request a different room.

Later that night, he was woken up by hotel staff knocking at his door and told to go back to his first room. There, police informed Mr Zhang that a corpse had been found under the bed where he had taken a three-hour nap.

Police took his statement and DNA sample, but told him not to worry as a suspect had already been arrested in the case. Mr Zhang later posted a review of his stay online, but it went largely unnoticed for a week, until another person posted a screenshot of it on social media. The hotel responded to this social media post by denying the incident occurred at all.

'Still sinking in,' says Pune-born architect invited to coronation of King Charles III Mr Zhang then shared his experience on Chinese social media platform Weibo and included necessary receipts as evidence of his stay at Guzang Shuhua Inn. He said he did not want to publicise his experience but the hotel’s denial made him. “I am very scared and I am still struggling to sleep,” he told Shangyou News.

