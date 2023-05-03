 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chinese man finds dead body under hotel bed

Moneycontrol News
May 03, 2023 / 07:49 AM IST

A Chinese man says he is still struggling to sleep a week after a dead body was discovered under his hotel bed.

The Guzang Shuhua Inn in Tibet is popular among influencers (Image credit: Trip.com)

A Chinese man says he is still struggling to sleep a week after a dead body was discovered under his hotel bed. The man – identified by local media as one Mr Zhang – checked into his hotel in Tibet on April 21. Immediately, he noticed a very strong stench in his room, the BBC reported.

The Chinese tourist was staying at the Guzang Shuhua Inn – a hotel in Lhasa that is popular among influencers for its traditional décor and picturesque backdrops for social media snaps.

Mr Zhang checked into his room and took a three-hour nap on April 21. He assumed the foul odour was coming from his feet. After waking up from his nap, he decided to go outside. However, by the time he returned to change for dinner, the smell was so bad that Mr Zhang was forced to request a different room.

Later that night, he was woken up by hotel staff knocking at his door and told to go back to his first room. There, police informed Mr Zhang that a corpse had been found under the bed where he had taken a three-hour nap.