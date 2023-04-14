Bengaluru delivery driver shares pic of ‘disgusting’ cloud kitchen

An anonymous Redditor who claims to work part-time for a food delivery platform has shared pictures of a “disgusting” cloud kitchen in Bengaluru. The Redditor said he was compelled to take the photographs after noticing that a kitchen worker dropped a dumpling on the dirty floor, picked it up and put it back in the steamer.

“I work part time in a food delivery platform. Today I couldn't control my mind. I literally saw the guy put the momo back to the steamer after it fell on the dirtiest floor I've ever seen. I have no words to say,” he wrote while sharing three pictures that show a kitchen in disarray.

The trend of cloud kitchens has picked up in recent times as more and more people discover the advantages of ordering in vs going out to eat at a restaurant. Cloud kitchens are delivery-only restaurants where there is no space for customers to sit or dine in.

A lot of the times, food for several delivery-only restaurants is cooked in the same cloud kitchen.

Bengaluru residents in the comments section of the post identified it as the cloud kitchen for Kouzina.

“That looks like Kouzina? The guys who currently own Warm Oven, Kaati Zone, Slurpy Shakes, Sundae Everyday, Indiana Burgers, Dessert Zone, Cupcake Bliss, Biryani Zone, Momo Zone and Burger Up,” wrote one commenter.

The delivery driver who shared the picture confirmed it was taken at Kouzina’s cloud kitchen in Electronic City. “This is e-city,” he wrote in response to a Redditor who posted: “This Cloud Kitchen Kouzina is just 300 mtrs away from my jome. Never going to buy.OP can you confirm if this is from Hulimavu one?”

Moneycontrol News