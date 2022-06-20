Barack Obama says of all that he's done, 'I’m most proud of being Malia and Sasha's dad'

Barack Obama on Sunday said that of all that he has done in his life -- including being the President of the United States for two tenures -- what makes him proudest is being a father to daughters Malia and Sasha.

The former US President also said that another responsibility that he's proud of is being the designated family photographer and then shared a photo on Instagram showing him do just that.

"Is that Jacob? It's Barack Obama. Do you remember me?" the former president asks a now-18-year-old Jacob Philadelphia in a video posted on his official website.

From the small monitor on his desk, a smiling young man replies: "Yes, and you said your hair would be gray next time." "And I was not lying," responded Obama.