Who is Amrita Ahuja, Indian-origin CFO of Block named in latest Hindenburg report

Moneycontrol News
Mar 24, 2023 / 01:52 PM IST

Amrita Ahuja, the Indian-origin chief financial officer of Block, has been named in the latest Hindenburg report targeting the payments platform.

Amrita Ahuja currently serves as CFO and COO of Block

Two months after accusing India's Adani Enterprises of fraud, US investment group Hindenburg Research launched a new attack Thursday, this time against Jack Dorsey's mobile payments firm Block, saying it "widely overstated" its user base.

Among the executives named in the latest Hindenburg report is Amrita Ahuja. The Indian-origin Harvard graduate is currently serving as Chief Financial Officer of Block, whose shares tumbled up to 22 percent following the publication of the report, before recovering slightly. Here are five points on Amrita Ahuja:

1. Amrita Ahuja is the current Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Block. She joined the payments platform in 2018 as its CFO, when it was still named Square. Square later rebranded to Block and Ahuja took over as COO in February this year.

2. Amrita Ahuja is the daughter of Indian immigrants to the US. Her parents owned a day care centre near Cleveland in Ohio, according to The Wall Street Journal.