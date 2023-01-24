How Amazon's 'love story' with Hyderabad won Telangana Rs 36,300 crore in investment

Amazon on Sunday launched Amazon Air, its dedicated air cargo fleet, in India, and while unveiling it Telangana’s industries and commerce minister KT Rama Rao revealed how the love story of Amazon with Hyderabad evolved over time.

Telangana has seen a significant amount of Amazon investment in India. Its capital, Hyderabad, is home to the company’s largest campus and Telangana has Rs 36,300 crore of Amazon investment for three data centres.

Rao told the media that in 2014, he had run into Amazon India’s head Amit Agarwal during a flight and invited him to Hyderabad. “He did come the next week and we had a fantastic meeting. Since then, I would say the love story of Amazon with Hyderabad, actually went from strength to strength. Today, I'm standing here, very proud,” he said.

The minister also asked if Agarwal was still the head of Amazon in India.