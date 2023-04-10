 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
All about King Charles' coronation featuring carriages, jewels and a new emoji

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Apr 10, 2023 / 12:57 PM IST

King Charles and Camilla will be conveyed in the Gold State Coach, which has been used in every coronation since William IV in 1831.

King Charles' coronation service will be held at Westminster Abbey.

King Charles III's coronation is set to take place on May 6th in London, alongside his wife, Camilla. The coronation service will be held at Westminster Abbey and will be deeply religious. Two processions will take place through London's streets, with one carrying the King to be crowned and the other, a much larger parade, carrying him back to Buckingham Palace, where he and members of the royal family will make a balcony appearance. A new emoji, based on St Edward's Crown, has been designed for the occasion, which will appear on Twitter when coronation hashtags are used.

The Journey

The new British sovereign will ride in the Diamond Jubilee State coach for the drive to the service. The carriage was built in Australia and delivered to the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2014. It is significantly taller than any car on the road today, and it has a huge gold crown on the top, carved with oak from HMS Victory, one of the Royal Navy’s 18th-century flagships. The procession will leave Buckingham Palace and head down the Mall accompanied by The Sovereign’s Escort of the Household Cavalry. The service will start at 11 a.m. (6 a.m. ET).

The Procession